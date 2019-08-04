Home › kurdistan 24 › US warns Turkey against unilateral military action into northeast Syria

US warns Turkey against unilateral military action into northeast Syria

2019/08/04 | 23:25























WASHINGTON DC (Kurdistan 24) – The US State Department on Sunday warned Turkey against any military action in northeastern Syria after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan renewed threats of an imminent attack against Kurdish-controlled areas.



“Such unilateral military action into northeast Syria, particularly as US personnel may be present or in the vicinity, while our and local Syrian partner’s operations against ISIS holdouts are continuing, is of grave concern,” the State Department said in an exclusive statement to Kurdistan 24.



“We would find such actions unacceptable and thus urge Turkey once again to work with us on a joint approach,” it added.



The statement came after Erdogan on Sunday said he had notified Russia and the US of his plans to launch a military operation into Syria’s northeast.



Updates to follow…











