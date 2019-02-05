Alleged deal between Sadr, Soleimani to grant Fayadh alternative post

2019/02/05 | 21:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The chief of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force agreed with the Sadrist Movement leader to allow controversial candidate Faleh al-Fayadh to be nominated for the so-called National Security Ministry instead of the Interior Ministry post, Iraqi presenter Ahmed Tallal cited sources as saying.Saairun Alliance, backed by Muqtada al-Sadr, has reiterated its rejection of Fayadh as a candidate for the interior ministry, affirming that it will not allow Fayadh to be voted on before the parliament.The alleged agreement took place during a reported meeting between Sadr and IRGC's Qassem Soleimani in the presence of Lebanese Hezbollah's Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut last week.In an interview with The Baghdad Post in January, Saairun MP Mudar Ismail said that the Alliance will not accept Fayadh as interior minister even if he was introduced to the parliament in all its coming sessions for four consecutive years.Ismail stressed the need to replace Fayadh with another independent and specialized figure capable of managing Iraq's security issues."The replacement of Fayadh will contribute to the completion of the ministry and will [allow] the government to provide services to the Iraqi people," as part of its duty, Ismail stated.