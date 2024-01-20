Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Creates New Standards of Durability and Visual Clarity with Corning® Gorilla® Armor

2024-01-20 20:37:19 - Source: Samsung





• Corning enables unprecedented durability and a maximized visual experience on Samsung’s latest flagship smartphone with its toughest, most scratch resistant, and most optically advanced Gorilla® Glass yet



Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. and Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) today announced that Galaxy S24 Ultra devices will feature Corning’s new Corning® Gorilla® Armor cover material. Gorilla Armor offers an unparalleled combination of durability and visual clarity, delivering a richer display in sunlight and greater protection against damage caused by daily wear.

“Corning’s Gorilla® Glass, together with the Galaxy S series, have driven innovation and made significant progress towards achieving greater durability,” said Kwangjin Bae, EVP and Head of the Mechanical R&D Team, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “This partnership has made it possible for people to use our products with confidence and peace of mind.”

Corning® Gorilla® Armor is a different kind of smartphone cover material. Compared to a typical glass surface, Corning Gorilla Armor reduces reflection by up to 75%, which enhances display readability and minimizes screen reflections in almost any environment.

Corning’s new cover material optimizes durability on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. In Corning lab tests, Gorilla Armor demonstrated superior durability when compared against competitive aluminosilicate cover glasses. To measure its exceptional scratch resistance, Corning created a new lab test — the “Scratch Bot” — to replicate micro scratches caused by day-to-day wear. On this rigorous test, Gorilla Armor showed no visible scratches and demonstrated over four times more scratch resistance than competitive aluminosilicate cover glasses.

Gorilla Armor contains an average of 25% pre-consumer recycled content, as validated by UL Solutions in accordance with UL2809-2 Environmental Claim Validation Procedure (ECVP) for Recycled Content.

“Gorilla Armor brings Corning’s research and engineering prowess together with Samsung’s consumer-centric design and focus on user experience,” said David Velasquez, vice president and general manager, Corning® Gorilla® Glass. “This latest innovation simultaneously addresses both the need for durability and our increasing need for better optics – bringing the mobile phone experience of the future into the present.”

The launch of Galaxy S24 Ultra phones with Gorilla Armor follows a celebratory year for Samsung and Corning. Last year marked 50 years of industry-leading partnership for the companies. Samsung and Corning first partnered in 1973 to make televisions more accessible to consumers in Korea.

This same spirit of collaboration has been carried through half a century. Corning® Gorilla® Glass has been featured on countless Samsung devices, from some of the earliest Galaxy smartphones to the most recent, including the Galaxy S23 Series, Galaxy Z Fold5, and Galaxy Z Flip5, which all use Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2. The launch of Galaxy S24 Ultra devices with Gorilla Armor continues this longstanding relationship dedicated to creating world class innovations vital to the mobile consumer electronics industry.