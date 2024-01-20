Dozen missiles fired at US-led coalition in Iraq’s Al-Asad airbase

2024-01-20 21:45:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad – At least a dozen missiles were fired on Saturday at a military base used by US-led coalition forces in western Iraq, a US defence source and Iraqi police told AFP. “Al-Asad airbase was targeted by 15 rockets” fired from Anbar province, which is home to the military base, an Iraqi police official from […]

