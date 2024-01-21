Iraq News Now

HomeIraq Business NewsPolitical › Misuse of Public Funds at Dhi Qar Oil Company

Misuse of Public Funds at Dhi Qar Oil Company

Misuse of Public Funds at Dhi Qar Oil Company
Misuse of Public Funds at Dhi Qar Oil Company
2024-01-21 01:00:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Commission of Integrity has reported the detection of "excesses and waste" exceeding $33 million in two contracts for Dhi Qar Oil Company (DQOC) and several departments affiliated with the Ministry of Electricity in the province. The department revealed excesses in the cost of a contract for the construction and maintenance of […]

The post Misuse of Public Funds at Dhi Qar Oil Company first appeared on Iraq Business News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraq Business News
Sponsored Links