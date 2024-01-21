Misuse of Public Funds at Dhi Qar Oil Company

2024-01-21 01:00:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Commission of Integrity has reported the detection of "excesses and waste" exceeding $33 million in two contracts for Dhi Qar Oil Company (DQOC) and several departments affiliated with the Ministry of Electricity in the province. The department revealed excesses in the cost of a contract for the construction and maintenance of […]

