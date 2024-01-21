Iraq Expands E-Government Services Portal

2024-01-21 05:30:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi government's "Ur" electronic portal, has successfully expanded its e-government services, offering 708 services, of which 352 are electronic and 356 are paper-based. Government spokesman, Haider Majid, also told the state-run Iraqi News Agency (INA) that the portal has more than 2.3 million registered users. He said Ur includes 6,358 governmental […]

