Climate Adaptation Project to support Farmers in Basra

2024-01-21 05:30:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

Basrah Gas Company and WFP Iraq launch a climate adaptation project to support smallholder farmers in Basrah Basrah Gas Company (BGC) and the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) have signed an agreement aiming to support local farmers in the Al Zubair district in Basrah through a climate change adaptation initiative which sets out to […]

