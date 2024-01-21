Iraqi PM opens new bridge in Baghdad to tackle congestion

2024-01-21 17:15:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, opened a new bridge in the Al-Rasafa area of Baghdad on Saturday. The project is the first to tackle traffic congestion in the capital, Baghdad. It was launched in 2023 and has been completed within 90 days, according to a statement released by the Prime […]

