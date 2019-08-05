Home › Iraq News › Reasserting the role of Civil Society in Iraq

Reasserting the role of Civil Society in Iraq

2019/08/05 | 07:10



While many challenges remain, now, with the retreat of ISIL from Iraq, there has never been a better time to reassert the powerful role of civil society at the forefront of national development.



Given the country’s contemporary challenges, the need for ordinary Iraqis to play a bigger role in the management of day-to-day life within their communities have never been clearer.



Since 2017, with the support of AFD and the European Regional Trust Fund, ACTED has contributed to building the capacity of two local NGOs (SEWAN and RWANGA) and of the Department of Labour and Social Affairs (DOLSA) in the city of Dohuk, in Iraqi Kurdistan.



More here.



