Foreign ministers of Iraq, Egypt, Jordan convene in Baghdad

2019/08/05 | 08:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The tri-lateral meeting of the foreign

ministers of Iraq, Egypt and Jordan was held in Baghdad on Sunday.

In statements to the Iraqi news agency, the Iraqi Foreign

Ministry spokesman Ahmed al Sahhaf said the meeting proves that Iraq has

returned to its normal position and is having strategic ties with regional

states.

All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


