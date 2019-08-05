Foreign ministers of Iraq, Egypt, Jordan convene in Baghdad

2019/08/05 | 08:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The tri-lateral meeting of the foreign
ministers of Iraq, Egypt and Jordan was held in Baghdad on Sunday.
In statements to the Iraqi news agency, the Iraqi Foreign
Ministry spokesman Ahmed al Sahhaf said the meeting proves that Iraq has
returned to its normal position and is having strategic ties with regional
states.
