Iraq launches ‘New Dawn’ operation against ISIS cells in southwest Kirkuk
2019/08/05 | 09:10
Iraqi

counter-terrorism forces launched a fresh operation against Islamic State

(ISIS) sleeper cells in southwest Kirkuk province on Sunday, deploying troops

and warplanes into areas west of  Hawija, al-Rashad, and al-Abassi,

military officials said. The region has seen a recent uptick in insurgent activity,

including bombings, ambushes, kidnappings, extortion, and even arson.Operation ‘New Dawn’ was declared by Iraq’s Security Media Cell on Sunday. Iraqi counter-terrorism

forces rope-dropped from helicopters into rural areas of southwest Kirkuk on

Sunday morning to scour the area for ISIS bases and cells.“The New Dawn operation successfully destroyed several ISIS

tunnels and bases in southern areas of Kirkuk,” the media cell said in a

statement Sunday.“The operation also resulted in neutralizing and killing

several ISIS militants through airstrikes and ground attacks.”“This operation is part of the series of operations that the

Iraqi security forces is conducting to counter the ISIS sleeper cells in

different areas of Iraq,” the statement added.Further details about the operation are expected soon. New Dawn follows an

earlier operation dubbed “Will of Victory” which took place in July. The

operation cleared sleeper cells, bomb factories, and weapon caches between

Nineveh, Anbar, and Saladin.ISIS was declared territorially defeated in Iraq in December

2017, but continues to pose a serious security threat. Militants have resumed their earlier insurgency tactics,

taking advantage of the security vacuum between Iraqi and Kurdish forces in the

disputed territories.There are near daily reports of ISIS militants carrying out

hit-and-run attacks on security personnel and infrastructure, kidnapping and

killing local officials and civilians.  According to Ambassador James Jeffrey, the US special

representative for Syria engagement, ISIS still has roughly 15,000 fighters active across Iraq and Syria.  ISIS militants swept across northern Iraq in the summer of

2014, seizing control of several large Sunni-majority cities. At the height of its power between 2014 and 2016, ISIS

controlled an area roughly the size of Great Britain, spread across both Iraq

and Syria.

