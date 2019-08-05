عربي | كوردى


UN envoy highlights plight of Yazidi minority in Iraq

2019/08/05 | 09:10
The

United Nations top envoy to Iraq Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert highlighted the

plight of the Yazidi minority and called for urgent action to ensure security

and stability in Sinjar region in northern Iraq, a UN statement said.Hennis-Plasschaert, special representative of the UN

secretary-general for Iraq, visited Sinjar for the fifth anniversary of the

massacres committed by ISIS militants against the Yazidi minority, a statement

by the UN Assistant Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) said.During her visit, Hennis-Plasschaert "highlighted the continuing

plight of the Yazidis and reiterated her call for urgent action to ensure

stable governance and security arrangements.""It is high time that the survivors, whose bravery we

salute, be given the opportunity to return home and rebuild their lives in

safety and dignity," she said.In August 2014, ISIS militants rampaged across Sinjar region and

killed thousands of Yazidi men, kidnapped and enslaved their women and

exploited their children by recruiting them into their ranks.According to figures from the Yazidi International Organization

(Yazida), around 300,000 Yazidis remain displaced from their towns, while some

3,000 Yazidi women and children remain in ISIS captivity or are still missing.It is estimated that there are around 500,000 Yazidis living in

Iraq, about 80 percent of whom live in the towns of Sinjar and Bashiqa in

Nineveh Province.



