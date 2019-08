UN envoy highlights plight of Yazidi minority in Iraq

2019/08/05 | 09:10

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-TheUnited Nations top envoy to Iraq Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert highlighted theplight of the Yazidi minority and called for urgent action to ensure securityand stability in Sinjar region in northern Iraq, a UN statement said.Hennis-Plasschaert, special representative of the UNsecretary-general for Iraq, visited Sinjar for the fifth anniversary of themassacres committed by ISIS militants against the Yazidi minority, a statementby the UN Assistant Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) said.During her visit, Hennis-Plasschaert "highlighted the continuingplight of the Yazidis and reiterated her call for urgent action to ensurestable governance and security arrangements.""It is high time that the survivors, whose bravery wesalute, be given the opportunity to return home and rebuild their lives insafety and dignity," she said.In August 2014, ISIS militants rampaged across Sinjar region andkilled thousands of Yazidi men, kidnapped and enslaved their women andexploited their children by recruiting them into their ranks.According to figures from the Yazidi International Organization(Yazida), around 300,000 Yazidis remain displaced from their towns, while some3,000 Yazidi women and children remain in ISIS captivity or are still missing.It is estimated that there are around 500,000 Yazidis living inIraq, about 80 percent of whom live in the towns of Sinjar and Bashiqa inNineveh Province.