2024-01-22 06:00:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Minister of Transport, Razzaq Muhebess Al-Saadi, welcomed the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China, Mr. Tsui Wei, at the ministry's headquarters to discuss cooperation between the two countries. The minister expressed the desire to enhance the partnership with China, which he described as "a friendly country to Iraq both in […]

The post Iraq, China to Meet regarding Development Road Project first appeared on Iraq Business News.