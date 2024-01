2024-01-22 06:00:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The official spokesman for Iraq's Ministry of Planning, Abdul Zahra Al-Hindawi, has said that Iraq has experienced stability and a decrease in inflation rates over the past two years. In 2021, the inflation rate was 6 percent, decreasing to 5 percent in 2022, and further dropping to 4.4 percent in 2023. He […]

