French Company to open Turbine Workshop in Iraq?

2024-01-22 06:00:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's National Investment Commission (NIC) has hosted a joint meeting with the Ministries of Industry and Minerals and Electricity to discuss the technical proposal for establishing a turbine maintenance workshop. The proposal was presented by the French engineering company "Warmer" [IBN believes it to be Wamar Engineering], along with its Iraqi partner, […]

