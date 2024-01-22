French Company to open Turbine Workshop in Iraq?

2024-01-22 06:00:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's National Investment Commission (NIC) has hosted a joint meeting with the Ministries of Industry and Minerals and Electricity to discuss the technical proposal for establishing a turbine maintenance workshop. The proposal was presented by the French engineering company "Warmer" [IBN believes it to be Wamar Engineering], along with its Iraqi partner, […]

