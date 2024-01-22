2024-01-22 07:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Washington – The United States is taking the attack by Iran-backed militants on a base hosting US forces in Iraq over the weekend “extremely seriously,” the White House said Sunday. “Multiple ballistic missiles and rockets” were fired by Iranian-backed militants at Al-Asad Airbase in western Iraq late Saturday, the US military said, leading to one […]

The post US to hold Iran-linked groups in Iraq accountable for their continued attacks appeared first on Iraqi News.