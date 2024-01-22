Al-Maliki meets with US Ambassador Romanowski in Baghdad

2024-01-22 07:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad – The US ambassador to Iraq met Sunday with former Prime Minister Nouri Al-Maliki, the Iraqi politician’s office said, a day after pro-Iran militants struck US forces in the country. The meeting in Baghdad with Ambassador Alina Romanowski comes amid soaring regional tensions, the fallout from more than three months of war between US […]

