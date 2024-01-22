US to retaliate against Iranian attacks on US forces in Iraq

2024-01-22 07:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The White House declared on Sunday that the US is taking the attack over the weekend on a facility in Iraq that is home to US personnel, which was carried out by Iran, ‘extremely seriously.’ The US military reported late on Saturday that militants supported by Iran fired multiple ballistic missiles at […]

