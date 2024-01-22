Iraq is third largest oil exporter to China in 2023

2024-01-22 08:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraq was the third-largest oil exporting country to China during 2023, according to a report published by Reuters. China’s total imports of oil rose during 2023 to a record level of 563.99 million metric tons, a quantity equivalent to 11.28 million barrels per day. Russia was the largest oil exporter to China […]

