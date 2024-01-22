Iraqi PM informs Dutch defense minister of plan to restructure relationship with US-led coalition

2024-01-22 16:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani met with Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren in Baghdad on Monday and informed her of his government's plan to restructure its relations with the US-led coalition.

Al-Sudani, according to a readout issued by his bureau, said that the Iraqi government will continue to provide protection for diplomatic missions and international advisors in Iraq, but that it is time for the coalition to transition to a more bilateral relation.

He also said that the Iraqi government will work with the Dutch-led NATO mission in Iraq to achieve its new vision.