Iran defends Erbil strike, affirms regional security commitment

2024-01-22 16:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman, Nasser Kanaani, stated on Monday that the Iranian shelling of Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, "does not conflict" with Iraq's sovereignty. This assertion contradicts the condemnation and characterization of the attack as "aggressive" by both the governments of Baghdad and Erbil.

Speaking at a press conference, Kanaani added that Iran's action in Erbil is not in conflict with Iraq's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Instead, it is seen as punishment for those who threaten Iran's security. He stated, "Our commitment to the security, sovereignty, and regional integrity of Iraq is fully established and does not need verification."

He emphasized that "Iran will not hesitate to defend its security" and highlighted the strong and resilient relations between Iran and Iraq, with bilateral cooperation across various levels.