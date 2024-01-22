Air pollution surges in Basra

2024-01-22 16:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Meteorologist Sadiq Attiya revealed on Monday an increase in air pollution levels in the atmosphere of Basra due to a shift in wind direction carrying emissions from oil wells in the governorate.

Attiya stated in a post on Facebook, "This morning, an increase in the concentration of sulfur dioxide (SO2) gas was observed, reaching about 74 milligrams per square meter in the atmosphere of Basra, due to the shift in the direction of surface winds to the southeast."