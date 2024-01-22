Iraqi PM congratulates Kuwaiti counterpart on new government formation

2024-01-22 16:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, extended congratulations to his Kuwaiti counterpart, Mohammed Sabah Al-Salim Al-Sabah, on Sunday, in light of his assumption of office and the formation of the new Kuwaiti government.

During a phone call with Al-Sabah, Al-Sudani expressed his best wishes for success and prosperity for the Kuwaiti government, wishing further stability and prosperity for the Kuwaiti people.

According to the statement, the call involved discussions on the overall bilateral relations between Iraq and Kuwait, as well as ways to strengthen and develop them for the benefit of both brotherly nations.