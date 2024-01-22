Iraq News Now

Iraq and Czech Republic Discuss Strengthening Military and Security Cooperation

2024-01-22 16:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Iraqi National Security Advisor Qasim Al-Araji met with Petr ŠT?PÁNEK, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Czech Republic to Iraq.

The meeting discussed the international situation and regional crises, emphasizing ongoing collaboration in counterterrorism efforts.

Al-Araji highlighted Iraq's commitment to developing relations with the "Czech Republic and other friendly nations to enhance its military and security capabilities."

The National Advisor expressed concern about the situation in Gaza, emphasizing the need for a solution that restores the rights of Palestinians and prevents the escalation of conflict.

