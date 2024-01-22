Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades Call on Iran for Direct Response to Israel

2024-01-22 16:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades (Kataeb Hezbollah) called Iran to respond to Israel in the wake of recent hostilities.

Abu Ali Al-Askari, a military official within Hezbollah Brigades, asserted that the Islamic Resistance factions would "persist in targeting enemy strongholds until the initially declared objectives were achieved."

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq uses the term "enemy" to refer to the United States. The declared goals are to expel the American forces from Iraq and express support to Palestine against Israeli aggression.

Al-Askari urged Iraqi government spokespersons to "uphold their professional ethics and not become instruments in the hands of perceived enemies."

Yesterday, Maj. Gen Yahya Rasool, the spokesperson of Commander-in-Chief Armed Forces, told state-run INA news Agency that several missiles struck near the headquarters of the 29th Brigade affiliated with Al-Jazeera Operations Command of Iraqi forces at the airbase.

Rasool said, "The assault resulted in injury to an Iraqi soldier and damage to the 29th Brigade headquarters."

Sources told Reuters that a US personnel was also minor injured.

Al-Askari pointed out that the soldier injured in this incident was harmed by American Patriot missiles, calling on those "expressing concern to condemn the actions of the American adversary."

Expressing condolences to the Iranian Revolutionary Guards for the loss of “mujahideen in the recent Zionist bombing in Syria,” Al-Askari called on them to respond firmly, severely, and directly to what he described as Zionist brutality.

He argued that “without such a response, the perpetrators would not be deterred from their acts of aggression and coercion.”