Basra Crudes slightly decline amidst global oil downturn

2024-01-22 16:00:08 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / On Monday, the prices of Basra Heavy and Intermediate Crude oils experienced a marginal decline, following the global decrease in oil prices.

The cost of Basra Heavy Crude dropped by 13 cents, reaching $72.2, while Basra Intermediate Crude prices also saw a 13-cent decrease, settling at $74.67.