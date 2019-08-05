Abdul-Mahdi arrives at dawn to headquarters of Diyala Operations

2019/08/05 | 14:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Ina- Baghdad
Security News
PM Adil Abdul-Mahdi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, arrived at dawn today, Monday, to the headquarters of Diyala Operations; to supervise launching the third stage of ‘Will of Victory’ operation. As reported by a statement from the Security Media Cell (Ina received a copy of) today.
Ina- Baghdad
Security News
PM Adil Abdul-Mahdi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, arrived at dawn today, Monday, to the headquarters of Diyala Operations; to supervise launching the third stage of ‘Will of Victory’ operation. As reported by a statement from the Security Media Cell (Ina received a copy of) today.