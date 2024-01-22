Iraq News Now

Iraqi PM, Dutch Defense Minister discuss relations with international coalition
2024-01-22 18:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, informed the Dutch Minister of Defense, Kajsa Ollongren, on Monday of his government’s decision to rearrange the relationship with the international coalition. Al-Sudani’s remarks took place during his meeting with Ollongren and her accompanying delegation in Baghdad, according to a statement released by the Prime […]

