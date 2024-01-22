United States sanctions Iraqi low-cost airline Fly Baghdad

2024-01-22 20:15:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad – The United States announced sanctions Monday on Iraqi low-cost airline Fly Baghdad, saying it provided assistance to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards and proxies, while also targeting leaders of a pro-Iranian Iraq militia for sanctions. The moves come as Iraq’s powerful pro-Iranian armed group Kataeb Hezbollah has “carried out a series of sharply escalating drone […]

