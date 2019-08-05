Home
Iraq
Baghdad
Kirkuk
Kurdistan
Oil
Basra
Erbil
Mosul
Parliament
Government
ISIS
Videos
Photos
عربي
|
كوردى
Home
›
Relief Web
›
Jordan: Cash Assistance Dashboard UNHCR Jordan (July 2019)
Jordan: Cash Assistance Dashboard UNHCR Jordan (July 2019)
2019/08/05 | 16:00
(Hatha al-Youm |
Iraq News
)- Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Country: Iraq, Jordan, Syrian Arab Republic
All Text here: Relief Web ✓
TRENDING News
Baghdad
|
Ramadi
|
Kirkuk
|
Najaf
|
Basra
|
Erbil
|
Karbala
|
Diyala
|
Tikrit
|
sulaymaniyah
|
Dohuk
|
Maysan
|
Nasiriyah
|
Mosul
|
Diwaniya
|
Halabja
|
Babylon
|
Wasit
|
Muthanna
|
Baiji
|
Fallujah
|
Daesh
|
Tigris
|
Kurdistan
|
Iraq
|
Hashid
|
al-Baghdadi
|
Gold
|
Dinar
|
Weather
Latest News Today
Iraq recovers over US$1b in stolen state funds
Greece: Returns from Greece to Turkey - 31 July 2019
PHOTOS: Kurdistan President attends Kuwait – Saudi Arabia football match in Erbil
Abdul-Mahdi arrives at dawn to headquarters of Diyala Operations
PM honors first students
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW
Breaking News
Weather News
PKK News Now
Syria News
Iran News
Turkey News
Hatha al-Youm English |
Iraq news in english
© 2011-2019
Hatha al-Youm
Privacy
|
Contact Us
|
Who Us
|
Sitemap
|
English
|
Kurdish
|
Jobs