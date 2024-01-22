Iraqi President discusses water agreement with Turkey

2024-01-22 20:15:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi President, Abdul Latif Rashid, highlighted on Monday the need to reach an agreement with Turkey to solve the water issue. Rashid’s remarks took place during his meeting with the head of Turkey’s National Intelligence Agency, Ibrahim Kalin, and his accompanying delegation, according to a statement issued by the Iraqi Presidency. […]

