UAE’s TAQA sells its stake in Iraqi Kurdistan’s Atrush oilfield

2024-01-22 22:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) concluded an agreement with the British company General Exploration Partners to sell its entire stake in the Atrush oilfield in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. TAQA said in a statement that it had concluded sales agreements, adding that final permissions from other parties were still […]

