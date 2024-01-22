A blast in an Iraqi army weapons store south of Baghdad

2024-01-22 23:45:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, an explosion was heard in Baghdad within an ammunition store for the Iraqi army.

A security source informed Shafaq News Agency that a fire erupted in a depot inside the headquarters of the 22nd Brigade in the Yusufiya district south of Baghdad, leading to the explosion of material stocks.

No casualties were reported.

The Iraqi Joint Operations Command (JOC) issued a statement confirming the fire in "a small depot belonging to the 22nd Infantry Brigade, 17th Division, resulting in light and medium military equipment explosion".

The JOC affirmed that the situation "is under control," and an investigation was initiated.

Additionally, the Security Media Cell, in a statement, denied rumors of any air strike or targeting against the Iraqi security forces.