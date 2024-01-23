Iraqi FM discusses peaceful uses of atomic energy in Iraq

2024-01-23 04:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, discussed on Monday prospects for cooperation with the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, to accomplish Iraq’s development objectives in areas pertaining to the peaceful uses of atomic energy. The two sides met at the IAEA’s headquarters in the […]

