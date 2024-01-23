Rafidain Bank Announces Third Series of Reconstruction Bonds

2024-01-23 05:30:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. In a move to enhance the investment sector and align with the directives of the Ministry of Finance, Rafidain Bank has announced the issuance of the third series of reconstruction bonds for amounts of 500,000 and 1,000,000 Iraqi dinars. The bonds carry an annual interest rate of 6% and 8% for two […]

