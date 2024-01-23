Strategic Meeting with Masdar to push Solar Projects in Iraq

2024-01-23 05:30:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Ziad Ali Fadel, Iraq's Minister of Electricity, chaired a strategic meeting with the Emirati company, Masdar, to move forward with the establishment of solar energy projects totaling 1,000 megawatts for the first phase. The meeting was attended by several advisors and general directors. The Minister stated that this meeting is a continuation […]

