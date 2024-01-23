Prime Minister Opens New Bridge in Baghdad

2024-01-23 05:30:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. On Saturday, Prime Minister Mr. Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani inaugurated the intersection bridge near the College of Fine Arts in the Rusafa district of Baghdad. This bridge is the first among the traffic congestion relief projects launched by him last year in the capital, Baghdad. T According to a statement from the Prime […]

