Fly Baghdad causes crisis at Baghdad International Airport

2024-01-23 09:45:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi airline Fly Baghdad was forced on Monday to cancel several of its flights from Baghdad International Airport a few hours after the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on the carrier. Social media videos surfaced online showing travelers stranded at Baghdad International Airport following Fly Baghdad’s cancellation of flights in line […]

