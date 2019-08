MMD: Around 421 IDPs return to homelands in Nineveh

2019/08/05 | 17:10

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-INA – BAGHDADMinistry of Migration and Displaced –MMD announced that around 421 IDPs have returned to their homelands in Nineveh.Around 235 IDPs returned from al-alam and al-Karama in Saladin, 64 from al-Khazir, east of Mosul and 122 from al-Jadaa, al-Madraj and al-Haj, south of Mosul.