Basra crude surge with global oil market uptick
2024-01-23 11:15:06 - Source: Shafaq News
Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Basra Heavy and Intermediate crude oil prices climbed amid the worldwide surge in oil prices.
Basra Heavy crude fell 73 cents to $72.58, while Basra Intermediate settled at $75.28, also dropping 73 cents.
Global oil prices fell as concerns about the outlook for global oil demand overshadowed geopolitical tension in the Middle East and other worries about supplies following an attack on a Russian fuel export station over the weekend.
Brent crude futures added 2 cents to $80.08 a barrel by 0702 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) climbed 3 cents to $74.79 a barrel.