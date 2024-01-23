Gold Prices Dip in Baghdad and Erbil Markets

2024-01-23 12:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, foreign and Iraqi gold prices declined in the local markets of Baghdad and Erbil.

In the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad, the selling price of one mithqal of 21K Gulf, Turkish, and European gold is 426,000 dinars, with a purchase price of 422,000 dinars.

The selling price of one mithqal of 21K Iraqi gold was 392,000 dinars, with a purchase price of 388,000 dinars.

In goldsmiths' shops, the selling price of a mithqal of 21K Gulf gold ranges between 430,000 and 440,000 dinars. Meanwhile, the selling price of Iraqi gold ranges between 400,000 and 410,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the selling price of 24K gold was 503,000 dinars, 22K recorded at 463,000 dinars, 21K settled at 443,000 dinars, and 18K was 383,000 dinars.