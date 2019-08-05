عربي | كوردى


Iran and Iraq assert the importance of a unified stance

2019/08/05 | 17:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

INA – BAGHDAD



Speaker of Iraqi Parliament Muhammed al-Halboosi received on Monday, Iranian ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi in Baghdad.



During the meeting, both have discussed the bilateral relations and mutual cooperation.



They also discussed the recent updates in the region and the importance of unifying the stances to overcome the crisis and challenges as well as to maintain stability.









