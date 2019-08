Iraq launches ‘New Dawn’ operation against ISIS in southwest Kirkuk

2019/08/05 | 17:10

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Iraqicounterterrorism forces launched a fresh operation against ISIS cells insouthwest Kirkuk province on Sunday, deploying troops and warplanes into areaswest of Hawija, al-Rashad, and al-Abassi, military officials said.Theregion has seen a recent uptick in insurgent activity, including bombings,ambushes, kidnappings, extortion, and even arson.Operation“New Dawn” was declared by Iraq’s Security Media Cell on Sunday.Iraqicounterterrorism forces rope-dropped from helicopters into rural areas ofsouthwest Kirkuk on Sunday morning to scour the area for ISIS bases and cells.“TheNew Dawn operation successfully destroyed several ISIS tunnels and bases insouthern areas of Kirkuk,” the media cell said in a statement Sunday.“Theoperation also resulted in neutralizing and killing several ISIS militants throughairstrikes and ground attacks.”“Thisoperation is part of the series of operations that the Iraqi security forces isconducting to counter the ISIS cells in different areas of Iraq,” the statementadded.Furtherdetails about the operation are expected soon.NewDawn follows an earlier operation dubbed “Will of Victory” which took place inJuly. The operation cleared sleeper cells, bomb factories and weapons cachesbetween Nineveh, Anbar and Saladin.ISISwas declared territorially defeated in Iraq in December 2017, but continues to posea serious security threat.Militantshave resumed their earlier insurgency tactics, taking advantage of the securityvacuum between Iraqi and Kurdish forces in the disputed territories.Thereare near daily reports of ISIS militants carrying out hit-and-run attacks onsecurity personnel and infrastructure, kidnapping and killing local officialsand civilians.Accordingto Ambassador James Jeffrey, the US special representative for Syriaengagement, ISIS still has roughly 15,000 fighters active across Iraq andSyria.ISISmilitants swept across northern Iraq in the summer of 2014, seizing control ofseveral large Sunni-majority cities.Atthe height of its power between 2014 and 2016, ISIS controlled an area roughlythe size of Great Britain, spread across both Iraq and Syria.