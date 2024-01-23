High-level talks between al-Maliki and Turkish Intelligence Chief emphasize dialogue for regional stability

2024-01-23 13:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The head of the State of Law Coalition, Nouri al-Maliki, held discussions today, Tuesday, with the head of the Turkish Intelligence Agency, Ibrahim Kalin, and his accompanying delegation, highlighting the "importance" of dialogue in resolving outstanding issues between Baghdad and Ankara.

According to a statement from al-Maliki's office, the meeting began with a review of the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them, in addition to addressing the challenges facing the region following the repercussions of the Zionist aggression on the Gaza Strip.

The statement noted that al-Maliki emphasized to Kalin the necessity of strengthening and developing relations between the two countries in various fields, especially in the energy and reconstruction sectors. He emphasized the importance of adopting dialogue to settle the outstanding issues and disputes between Baghdad and Ankara.

Al-Maliki stated that Iraq is working with neighboring countries to respect the sovereignty of states and reach agreements on border security, pursuing all groups targeting the destabilization of security and stability.

Regarding the ongoing events in occupied Palestine, the head of the State of Law Coalition called on all countries in the region to support the Palestinian people in achieving their legitimate rights and to stop the crimes committed by the usurping Zionist entity against the defenseless Palestinian people.