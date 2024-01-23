Iraq News Now

HomeIraqi NewsGeneral › Fly Baghdad condemns sanctions, says US Treasury provided no proof

Fly Baghdad condemns sanctions, says US Treasury provided no proof

Fly Baghdad condemns sanctions says US Treasury provided no proof
Fly Baghdad condemns sanctions, says US Treasury provided no proof
2024-01-23 14:15:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad – Iraqi no-frills carrier Fly Baghdad has condemned Washington’s imposition of sanctions, saying the US Treasury provided no proof of its allegation the airline had assisted Iran’s Revolutionary Guards. In a statement on Monday, the US slapped sanctions on Fly Baghdad and its CEO, Basheer Abdulkadhim Alwan al-Shabbani, accusing them of “providing assistance to […]

The post Fly Baghdad condemns sanctions, says US Treasury provided no proof appeared first on Iraqi News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraqi News
Sponsored Links