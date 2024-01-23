Fly Baghdad condemns sanctions, says US Treasury provided no proof

2024-01-23 14:15:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad – Iraqi no-frills carrier Fly Baghdad has condemned Washington’s imposition of sanctions, saying the US Treasury provided no proof of its allegation the airline had assisted Iran’s Revolutionary Guards. In a statement on Monday, the US slapped sanctions on Fly Baghdad and its CEO, Basheer Abdulkadhim Alwan al-Shabbani, accusing them of “providing assistance to […]

