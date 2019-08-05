عربي | كوردى


Car involved in Cairo blast contained explosives - interior ministry

2019/08/05 | 17:45
A car involved in an explosion in central Cairo that killed 20 people contained explosives and was to be used in a terrorist operation, the Egyptian interior ministry said on Monday.

The ministry said the car had been prepared by the Hasm militant group.





