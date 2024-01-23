Suicide attack on PMF headquarters in Salah Al-Din thwarted

2024-01-23 17:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – A security source reported on Tuesday that a suicide attack targeting the headquarters of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Salah Al-Din governorate had been thwarted. The source told Shafaq News that a suicide bomber wearing an explosive belt tried to break into a PMF headquarters in the city of Tikrit in […]

