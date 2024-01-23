Coordination Framework discusses Iranian attacks on Erbil

2024-01-23 18:45:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The leaders of Iraq's Coordination Framework, a consortium of mainly Iran-backed Shiite paramilitary, convened on Tuesday to discuss Iranian, Turkish, and US attacks on Iraqi territories, as well as the "provocations" of Resistance Groups, a senior member revealed.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, Lawmaker Amer al-Fayez told Shafaq News Agency that the bloc's leaders met on Monday evening to discuss a number of important issues, including the election of the next speaker of parliament and the appointment of new provincial governors.

He said the meeting also discussed the repeated violations of Iraqi sovereignty, including Iranian, Turkish, and US airstrikes on Iraqi territory, the most recent of which was the Iranian missile strike on Erbil on January 15.

Fayiz said the meeting also discussed the activities of resistance factions and the provocations they cause for the US-led coalition. He said the bloc believes that Iraq no longer needs the presence of the coalition or its advisers, as the security situation is stable.