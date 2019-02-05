After Trump's remarks, Iraqi politicians urge gov't to state US duties

2019/02/05 | 21:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Binna'a Coalition MP Karim Elewi called for holding a meeting between the political forces and Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi to reveal the nature of the US presence in Iraq, including their number and the missions the US troops are in charge of.Elewi said that the statements made by US President Donald Trump have angered the politicians, adding that it represents aggression on Iraq's sovereignty."Trump wants to make Iraq a [space] for striking neighboring countries," he stated.Nasr Alliance, led by former Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi, said Tuesday that the Iraqi government is obliged to clarify the nature of the US military presence with transparency.Trump announced on Sunday that his administration would keep US troops in Iraq to "watch Iran."Iraq's President Barham Salih said that "the presence of US troops in Iraq is part of an agreement to support Iraqi forces in the fight against terror."However, he slammed the US president's remarks, saying that "Trump did not ask for our permission to watch Iran. Do not burden Iraq with issues that don't represent a priority to it."