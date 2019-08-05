Home › Baghdad Post › Iran says seized oil tanker in Gulf was an Iraqi vessel

Iran says seized oil tanker in Gulf was an Iraqi vessel

2019/08/05 | 18:20



Iran said on Sunday that an oil tanker sized by its elite forces in the Gulf for smuggling fuel was an Iraqi ship, the official IRNA news agency reported.



"The oil tanker that was captured on Wednesday for smuggling Iran's fuel to other countries was an Iraqi ship," IRNA said, quoting Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps.











(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Iran said on Sunday that an oil tanker sized by its elite forces in the Gulf for smuggling fuel was an Iraqi ship, the official IRNA news agency reported."The oil tanker that was captured on Wednesday for smuggling Iran's fuel to other countries was an Iraqi ship," IRNA said, quoting Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps.